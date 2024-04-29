Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.3 %

LULU opened at $364.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.