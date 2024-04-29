Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,134 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $45,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.