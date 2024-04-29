The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Kroger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Kroger by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,322. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 465,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,848. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

