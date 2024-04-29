Stifel Nicolaus Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $360.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POOL. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.80. 37,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.78 and its 200-day moving average is $374.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

