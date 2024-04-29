Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.73% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Price Performance

UWM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. 118,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.