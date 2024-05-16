Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,593,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,933 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 998,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

