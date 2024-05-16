Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.31. 74,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,497. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

