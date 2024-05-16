Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,947 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of CGXU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 149,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

