Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. 1,289,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

