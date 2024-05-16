Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

