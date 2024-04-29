KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,007,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,349,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 254,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.46. 4,274,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,689,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.