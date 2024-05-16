QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.68 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

