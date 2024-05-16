Reviewing Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) & PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) and PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Flora Growth has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flora Growth and PyroGenesis Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flora Growth 0 0 1 0 3.00 PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Flora Growth currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Flora Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

This table compares Flora Growth and PyroGenesis Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flora Growth $76.07 million 0.22 -$57.04 million ($10.02) -0.13 PyroGenesis Canada $9.14 million 8.49 -$21.12 million ($0.11) -3.95

PyroGenesis Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flora Growth. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flora Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Flora Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Flora Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flora Growth and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flora Growth -75.33% -60.26% -30.86% PyroGenesis Canada -230.54% -364.93% -78.97%

Summary

Flora Growth beats PyroGenesis Canada on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flora Growth

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products. It also offers food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cannabis accessories and technology, personal care, and wellness; cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for the vape and dry herbs. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical goods and medical cannabis products to treat a variety of health indications, including drugs related to cancer therapies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, multiple sclerosis, and anti-depressants. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Phatebo brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PyroGenesis Canada

(Get Free Report)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. It provides plasma torches and plasma torch systems used toreplace fossil fuel burners in industrial iron ore pelletization process; plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. In addition, it offers engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Further, the company provides installation, commissioning, and start-up services. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.