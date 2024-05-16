Head to Head Comparison: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reddit and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playtika $2.57 billion 1.30 $235.00 million $0.55 16.31

Profitability

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Reddit.

This table compares Reddit and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Playtika 7.96% -94.21% 7.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reddit and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56 Playtika 1 5 5 0 2.36

Playtika has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Reddit.

Summary

Playtika beats Reddit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

