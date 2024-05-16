Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

