Contrasting Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earnings and Valuation

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $326.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.47 million 2.84 -$6.86 million ($1.57) -1.85 Cadence Design Systems $4.09 billion 19.50 $1.04 billion $3.84 76.33

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% Cadence Design Systems 25.68% 32.44% 19.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Duos Technologies Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus DFT software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and Innovus implementation system, a physical implementation system. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP with memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, mobile, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and life science industries. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.