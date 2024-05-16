NeurAxis (NRXS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeurAxis to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeurAxis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 239 758 2016 101 2.64

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.18%. Given NeurAxis’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeurAxis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% NeurAxis Competitors -153.37% -43.47% -4.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$14.63 million -0.60 NeurAxis Competitors $967.33 million $84.86 million -7.02

NeurAxis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeurAxis competitors beat NeurAxis on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

NeurAxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.