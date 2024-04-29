Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 436,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

