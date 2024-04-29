Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,014 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $159.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

