9,357 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

