3,040 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Boeing comprises about 0.5% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

