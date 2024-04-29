Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.73 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $95,147,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 83.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 275,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $407.00 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

