Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Expands By 71.9%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,131.0 days.

Nolato AB (publ) Trading Up 22.0 %

Shares of NLTBF stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.58. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.45.

Get Nolato AB (publ) alerts:

About Nolato AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.