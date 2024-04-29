Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $1.02 Million in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

