Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PulteGroup (PHM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2024 – PulteGroup had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

4/24/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/24/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – PulteGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2024 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,741. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 186.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

