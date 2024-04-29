Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 122,233 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,634,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $110.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.