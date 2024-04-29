Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $151.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $137.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

