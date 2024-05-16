Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 28,314 Shares of Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 28,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,898.28 ($32,382.97).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$53,782.83 ($35,617.77).
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling bought 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($44,190.63).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
