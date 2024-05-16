Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $8,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $59.72. 36,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

