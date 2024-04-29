Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.10 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.