Astec Industries (ASTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astec Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

ASTE stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.41. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

