Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Update

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobilicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mobilicom has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

