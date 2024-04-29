Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

WDH opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

