K-Bro Linen (KBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Shares of KBL opened at C$35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.84. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$27.60 and a 1 year high of C$37.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

