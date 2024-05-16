Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $774.95 and last traded at $776.33. 627,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,008,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $787.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $760.67 and a 200-day moving average of $682.27. The company has a market cap of $732.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

