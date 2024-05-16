ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 221.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,382. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

