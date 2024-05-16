Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 7th Largest Position

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.1% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,359. The firm has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average of $270.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,393 shares of company stock valued at $179,935,154. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

