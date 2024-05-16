Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $17.09 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $121.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.
In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
