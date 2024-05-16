DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.670-$12.950 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

DXC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 3,274,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

