Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Canfor Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Canfor has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.07.
Canfor Company Profile
