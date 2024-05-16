Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 5,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,017. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

