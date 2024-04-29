Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $45,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

ABNB opened at $163.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.