Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 913,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

