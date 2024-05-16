Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 31,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.43. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

