Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 31,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.43. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.