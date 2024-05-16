AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 6,756,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 37,591,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

