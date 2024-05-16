ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 731,334 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731,334 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RNR traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.85. The company had a trading volume of 239,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,858. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

