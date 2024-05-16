8,264 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ingredion by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 397,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,975. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

