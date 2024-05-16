Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,887. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $196.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

