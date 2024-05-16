Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Barco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Barco has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.01.
Barco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.