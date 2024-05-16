Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Barco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Barco has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

Get Barco alerts:

Barco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.