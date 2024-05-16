Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.84. 3,946,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

